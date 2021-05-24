Council to begin in-house garbage collection

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says the garbage collection fee for Sigatoka Town Council has remained static for many years.

During the handover of a garbage compactor truck by the Japanese Government, Kumar highlighted that despite a meager 70 cent fee for garbage collection, the Council is owed more than $20,000 by ratepayers.

Kumar adds the Council has been outsourcing waste collection to a private contractor – paying over $71,000 a year.

She says with an additional fleet council will now be able to save money and divert resources for beautification and other economic activities.

“The residential and commercial ratepayers are paying garbage fees at a sum of $109 per year per household. The council does 156 garbage collections in a year from a residential area where the ratepayers pay seventy cents per collection while business houses pay only thirty-five per collection for six-day service”.

The Sigatoka Town Council will carry out its own garbage collection from tomorrow and the new truck will cater for 249 ratepayers and 328 business houses.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro says they have provided 12 such trucks to municipal councils around the country and also assisted them to develop their solid waste management practice.