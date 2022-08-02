Council rolls out Kacivaka project

[File Photo]

The Fiji Council of Social Services is rolling out its “Kacivaka project” which was launched last year that aims to provide Fijians with better access to information.

The Council, along with the UN Development Programme, developed a diagnostic tool for better access to information and open data from certain civil society and government entities.

Council Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says this will ensure Fijians are informed of the initiatives and grants available.

“So the first quarter we did the Northern division, so the people in the Northern division picked five agencies that they would access and they assessed them and then they rated them.”

Catanasiga says the program was developed as most people, particularly in isolated locations, don’t have timely access to such information and services.

She adds that they also intend to create an app for the diagnostic tool.