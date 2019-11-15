Council reserves to help continue essential services

In an effort to continue providing essential services, municipal councils might have to dig into their reserves.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says they understand majority of genuine ratepayers will be struggling to keep up with their payments during this crisis.

She adds the Ministry is ready to assist ratepayers.

In a situation where the ratepayers may not be able to pay then obviously the municipal councils have to look at their reserve and they have to pull out money from their reserve to provide these essential services – so we have to reduce the operational costs of each and every municipal council. In a situation like this, it’s not just the national government. It’s also the Local Government that needs to look at its revenue.

With the government currently supporting families – the Local Government Ministry says discussions will be done on what discounts should be given out to ratepayers.

The Minister says municipalities will now have to align their financial year with Government starting with the new budget.

“The Cabinet has agreed that the financial year of the municipal councils will now be aligned to Governments financial year. So planning processes will be much better. So that work will continue with municipal councils because they will have to close their books by 31st of July this year. And then they will need to then follow the new financial year which begins in August and it will finish on July 31st 2021.”

The Ministry says councils are also now undertaking a rate profiling exercise.