Council received complaints worth $5m

Last year was challenging for the Consumer Council as they had received complaints worth around $5 million dollars.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says most of the complaints were solved through mediation however some were referred to relevant authorities for further action.

Shandil says issues are recurring and were identified through their market surveillances.

Article continues after advertisement

“Issues you know selling food products to consumers where the labels were in a foreign language. There were also issues of expired food products being sold and there were multiple issues. These issues are not new what concerns us is that these are those issues that keeps coming up.”

Shandil says they continue to work with relevant stakeholders to create awareness and to create a better shopping environment for Fijians.