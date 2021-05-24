Council prioritizes vendor safety

The Cuvu Market project in Sigatoka was undertaken in 2018 because vendors were at risk selling by the roadside.

This clarification was provided by Sigatoka Town Council Acting Chief Executive, Anand Pillay to the Public Accounts Committee on Economic Affairs on its audit reports.

During the submission, Committee Member Ro Teimumu Kepa questioned why there was a rush to complete the market in 2018.

Ro Teimumu also questioned what processes were involved in acquiring land from the Fiji Police Force to expand the market space.

“How were you able to acquire that land? How much did it cost and what was the rush? 2018 we know was an Election year, so I hope it had nothing to do with Elections. So what was the rush that you did not comply with the regulations that you should have complied with?”

Acting CEO, Anand Pillay says there is an approved Memorandum of Understanding from the Police to acquire the land.

Pillay also says there was high demand for a proper market facility from the vendors living around the Cuvu area.

“They are the ones selling on the roadside and they requested for the market to be done as soon as possible so they can accommodate the market vendors inside this market and also there was a risk as they were selling along the Queens Road – so that was the reason we quickly completed the market.”

The project cost over $119, 000 and was a grant from the Ministry of Local Government.