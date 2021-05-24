Council looks for new dump site

The Savusavu Town Council is working with the Lands Department and the iTaukei Lands Trust Board to get a new Landfill site for the town.

The residents in the area have complained about fly issues during a recent budget consultation.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Dutt agreed the rubbish dump has been an ongoing issue for the council for many years.

Dutt says initially they wanted to keep the dump and use it for 3R purposes but their proposal was not accepted by the Lands Department.

She adds the Department has plans to subdivide this land for industrial purposes.

Dutt highlights they are expecting a reply on their request by next week.

In the meantime, the Council is looking at ways to manage the fly issue.

“We do spray, but due to weather conditions, we are not able to spray every day. So the flies is currently a major issue for Savusavu currently. We are currently managing but it is not controllable at all.”

Dutt says they’ve proposed for a dumpsite in the interior of Savadrodro which is not very populated.

She adds they will mostly be using the Asher machine to turn waste into ashes to take care of the smell and fly issues.