Council issues caution against Marimas Juice

The Consumer Council of Fiji has labelled the sale of “Marimas” juice as unethical and a breach of the trust of consumers.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says a complaint-driven investigation discovered that the product has a health warning not easily visible to naked eyes.

Shandil says the warning in mouse print reads ‘…not recommended for children under five years old, pregnant and breastfeeding mother. Contains Phenylalanine, not suitable for Phenylketonuria patients…”

Shandil says this is in direct violation of the Food Safety Act 2009 which requires that information must be easily visible and able to read and understood by ordinary consumers.

The Council has issued a strong consumer advisory against the Marimas juice by children under the age of five and pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

The Council has already highlighted the matter to the Ministry of Health’s Food Unit for action and is also calling on authorities to strictly monitor the imports of such food and drink products.