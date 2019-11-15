Home

News

Council hope to improve exports to India

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 3, 2020 7:08 am
The newly established Fiji-India Business Council aims to further increase trade and investment between the two countries.

The newly established Fiji-India Business Council aims to further increase trade and investment between the two countries.

President Abhay Nand says part of the reason they formed the Council is to improve the export estimates and arrange for regular and effective consultation between business and enterprises.

Nand says they are also looking at arranging trade visits between the two counties.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve been trading with India for the last 100 years and still we can see that our trading with India is not much. We import close to about $60m USD from India and our exports is less than a million USD to India. So we looking at what we can do.”

The Fiji-India Business Council was launched late last month.

