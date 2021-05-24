Council hires internal auditors

The Sigatoka Town Council hired a consultant to assist in preparing its financial statements before it is handed to the Auditor General’s Office.

Acting Chief Executive, Anand Pillay says this was done to rectify anomalies found by the Auditor General in the 2019/2020 financial report.

Pillay says there were anomalies following the resignation of Manager Finance from the Council which led to staffing issues in the finance department.

“These were some of the issues that were picked up by the Auditor General’s Office that we need to have Auditors to assist the council when they come in for auditing. So the Council decided to improve the systems and we also discussed with the Ministry to have an auditor to align all our standard operating processes and look into the matter of accounting.”

Pillay says the Council is also working closely with the Ministry of Local Government who are making regular visits to assist in operational procedures.

The Ministry staff also see how the financial statements are prepared before it is submitted to the Auditor General’s Office.