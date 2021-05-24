All provincial council, district and village meetings will be reviewed by the iTaukei Affairs Ministry.

Prime Minister and Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Voreqe Bainimarama made this known during Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme.

He says this will ensure that all iTaukei communities are provided the best services.

Bainimarama says this will also allow people to voice their concerns to the government.

“The Ministry is already scrutinizing the three meetings because there is a need to bring these meetings up to the standards. These three meetings will be the voice of the villagers, the communities and the provinces to the government. This is different from the Great Council of Chiefs that I’ve confirmed last week will not be established.”

Bainimarama also hit out at the Opposition for spreading lies about the GCC and the rights of indigenous people.

“The GCC failed to provide the best for iTaukei. Some of the Opposition say that the rights of iTaukei people were violated, this is all a lie. They are still coming up with ideologies from other countries where indigenous people were not supported by the government. My government’s perspective on indigenous people is different.”

Bainimarama says the government has initiatives to help the livelihood of iTaukei communities.

He says the FijiFirst government will continue to help the iTaukei community to best utilize their land which the GCC failed to do in previous years.