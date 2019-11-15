Council did not remove Pal: Samoa Deputy PM

Samoa’s Deputy Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa has clarified that the USP Council did not suspend Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Mata’afa who is also the Chair of the USP Councils Sub Committee says the suspension was made by an Executive Committee chaired by Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson who had taken over the powers of the Council under the cover of the COVID-19/Emergency regulation.

“I would have to say that the latest development at the University I find is quite appalling I think the governance which was raised in the BDO report seems to be continuing the way it is people are behaving in very irregular ways and not following due process.”

Article continues after advertisement

President of Nauru and incoming Chancellor of USP Lionel Aingimea is calling for a special council meeting requiring 10 members to agree to the meeting.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s Ministry of Education is expected to release a statement on the USP Saga later this afternoon.