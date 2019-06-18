Council and ratepayers should update their information

Municipal Councils are facing difficulty in reaching ratepayers, as letters intended for them are not reaching on time.

In many cases these letters are ending up in the hands of those renting on the property of ratepayers.

With over $33m in town and city rate arrears until November last year, Minister Premila Kumar believes most councils are un-attentive.

“There has been a high level of slackness within the municipal councils where they have not been aggressive enough to collect the rates, and if one ask them if they have all the details particularly the change in address, they don’t have and sometimes the ratepayers rent out their properties and they move out to some other place then the letters are sent to that property, where the landlord is not even there.”

The Minister is urging municipal councils to put their act together and update ratepayers’ profiles as in some cases it has been untouched for years.

Property owners are also urged to provide their updated information to their respective councils.