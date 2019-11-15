Home

News

Cost of construction decreases: Economy Minister

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 25, 2020 3:40 pm

The rate of home ownership in Fiji is extremely low.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says many Fijians think they can only buy a house once they are in the 30s and 40s, but the government wants young people to be able to own homes.

Owning a house is not only about a block and a building, the Economy Minister highlights owning a first home can also be under strata title.

Article continues after advertisement

“You can have your apartment which is your own and you can have it for 99 years in the same way which you will have a home on the block of land. Then obviously the cost structure of the strata titling is a lot more attractive because you have only one roof, three floors and you share the plumbing services etc. So we want to get people into that space.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the banks are also assisting by providing affordable rates on loans to encourage youth.

“The reserve bank is lending at one percent for housing loans to commercial banks who should not then lend for more than 5 percent on those monies. So we have banks that are now lending on 4.2 or 4.3 percent for a home loan and these are for first home buyers.”

The Economy Minister says the cost of construction has gone down when compared to the past two or three years.

As announced in the 2020/2021 budget households who earn less than $50,000 a year, will be granted $30,000 to build their first home and $15,000 to buy their first home.

For families earning above $50,000 annually, they can be granted $20,000 to build their first home and $5,000 to buy their first home.

 

