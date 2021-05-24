Corruption with LTA officers to be looked into

The Minister for Transport admits that there are corruption issues within the Land Transport Authority’s enforcement officers that need to be sorted out.

Minister Faiyaz Koya says the main thing LTA needs to focus on is corruption exercise and enforcement officers have been urged to carry out their duty with due diligence.

Koya says the monitoring officers are on the ground looking for all corrupt officers that exist in the authority.

“I do understand there is a problem with some of the enforcement officers. The problem exists that they become too familiar the turn a blind eye, maybe one bag of crab is waiting for him or something like that we don’t know. We do know that problem exists and we are trying to address it the best we can. The Chairman has tasked all his officers to ensure that kind of stuff is not tolerated and that all these behaviours will not be tolerated. They will be reported to FICAC and they will be without a job.”

He adds that corrupt officers are not doing their job properly and are not enforcing the laws.

The Ministry is working with the Land Transport Authority to address the issue.