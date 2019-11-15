Corridor studies to help economy and boost investor confidence

In an effort to revive our economy during this crisis – the Local Government Ministry will be carrying out corridor studies in the next financial year.

Minister Premila Kumar says they have identified areas in the Central and Western divisions that can be commercialized to increase business activities.

The Minister says this will also boost investor’s confidence.

“Collectively we’ve decided that we should do some corridor studies to reduce the time taken for investors to put in their applications particularly for rezoning so we are looking at corridor studies such as McGregor road. If we can zone McGregor road completely as commercial. Also, we’re conducting the corridor study for Kennedy Avenue in Nadi, Sunset point in Korotogo, Sigatoka. So we can convert those stretches into commercial activities so it becomes easier for the local investors and foreign investors to start any projects they like.”

She adds the current hold up at this stage is the rezoning which will have to be advertised.

“We invite for public comments and then it’s referred to another committee to look at the public objection. Finally, it comes back to the minister for approval so a very long-winded process but if you just do the corridor studies and make those corridor commercial it becomes easier so that’s what I mean.”

The Ministry says such activities will plan better towns and cities for the future so when trade and tourism picks up and border restrictions are lifted – Fiji is ready to do business.