News

Corrections Service provided $35.8m

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 21, 2020 12:40 pm
The Fiji Corrections Service has been provided $35.8 million in the 2020/2021 Budget. [File Image]

The Fiji Corrections Service has been provided $35.8 million in the 2020/2021 Budget.

The allocation will allow the correctional centres to safely detain and rehabilitate persons sentenced to a term of imprisonment or placed on remand pending trial by the courts.

It will also help in the upgrading and maintenance of correctional facilities to reduce overcrowding and ensure human dignity of all inmates are respected.

Article continues after advertisement

FCS is focused on addressing issues that arise from a growing prison population, including an increase in mental health issues among inmates, the health and welfare of corrections personnel and ongoing improvements to facilities, operations and services.

The Fiji Corrections Service was provided a total of $74.6million in the last financial year.

