News

Corrections service continues work with Methodist Church

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 23, 2021 1:24 pm
FCS Director Rehabilitation Senior Supritendant Salote Panapasa [File Photo]

There is a drop in the number of Methodist Church members under the care of the Fiji Correction Service.

This was highlighted by the FCS Director Rehabilitation Senior Superintendent, Salote Panapasa during the Methodist Church’s FCS week that will end this Sunday.

Panapasa says they have seen a drop from 2413 to 2038 from July last year to this month and this was achieved based on an agreement made between FCS and the church.

Article continues after advertisement

This agreement includes the building of the lives of people incarcerated both spiritual and physically.

She says they have also noted a drop from 47 to 29 for church members who re-offended after being released.

FCS continue to work with the Methodist Church and other churches to help prepare people under their care in the 15 correctional facilities around the country.

