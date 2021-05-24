Corrections Employment Expo next month

The Fiji Corrections Service is preparing 33 inmates to join the workforce upon their release.

Director of Rehabilitation, Superintendent Sevuloni Naucukidi says these inmates are 12 months away from being released and have been trained to join the workforce.

Naucukidi says the FCS employment expo will be held next month and employers are invited to the event to scout for skills.

He says for the first time, the FCS will be engaging 18 former inmates who are still looking for a job.

“Some of them have acquired skills before they were incarcerated and some have been upskilled in our institutions, and we are also considering past work experiences.”

Naucukidi is hoping the employers will be ambassadors of giving a second chance.

“The change in their offending behavior and what they have become. We try to sell these to the companies so they can give them one more chance and provide them with employment. “

In the past, offenders upon their release have been injected into sectors like garments, construction, hospitality, and agriculture, among others.

The FCS Employment Expo will be held on April 8th.