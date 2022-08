[File Photo]

A body was retrieved from the waters near Komave, Nadroga last night.

The man has been identified as a villager from Komave who had gone out fishing earlier yesterday.

Police say later in the evening, a witness heard someone shouting for help, a search was conducted and shortly after the victim’s body was found.

A postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Investigations continue.