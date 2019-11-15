Coronavirus: Inbound vessels to be screened before berth

All inbound foreign vessels will be screened by health officials before clearance will be given for it to berth at our wharfs.

This as Fiji continues to strengthen its measures to prevent Coronavirus from entering the country as it continues to spread in one of our neighbouring countries Australia which has already registered confirmed cases.

The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited says they are working in close collaboration with the Health Ministry.

Article continues after advertisement

FPCL CEO Vajira Piyasena says the screening for suspected Coronavirus in passengers coming on foreign vessels and cruise ships is being handled by the ministry.

“The Cruise ship come in, they will basically determine the risk in there and then if there are some Chinese nationals there and they have been on board for more than 14 days or so. From there they’ll come in, and then they will make an assessment and determine the risk. Based on that risk they will advise Fiji Ports on whether to allow the vessel to come into port”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he will continue to personally review all updates relating to the Coronavirus situation and keep Fijians informed as the situation develops.

Bainimarama assures he is ready to order more stringent and proven courses of action, if necessary.