Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
January 31, 2020 8:02 am

Coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside China.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, made the announcement at a press conference in Geneva.

BBC News reports the main reason is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries.

Article continues after advertisement

The concern is that it could spread to countries with weaker health systems.

