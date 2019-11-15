Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO

Coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside China.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, made the announcement at a press conference in Geneva.
BBC News reports the main reason is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries.
The concern is that it could spread to countries with weaker health systems.
