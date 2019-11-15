Home

Coronavirus cases in New Zealand rises to 53

TV NZ
March 21, 2020 8:35 am

Fourteen more cases of Coronavirus has been registered in New Zealand bringing the total to 53.

The Country’s Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield today announced there were four new cases in Wellington, one in Taranaki, three in Auckland, one in Waikato, one in Taupō, two in Manawatu and two in Nelson.

TV NZ reports there are also four probable cases.

Bloomfield says most of the cases are travel-related, but two cases linked to overseas travel has yet to be determined, he said.

“We always knew that cases apparently not linked to travel would happen and we are prepared for that, and it is now more important than ever that we continue our efforts to track and trace individuals who may have been in contact with confirmed Covid-19 cases and get those people into self-isolation so that we can contain any further spread.”

Bloomfield says three of the confirmed cases are in hospital, including a man in his 60s in Lakes District Hospital in Queenstown, a woman in Nelson, and a woman in North Shore Hospital.

The Ministry of Health is currently in the process of contacting the 56 New Zealanders on board the Ruby Princess, including 28 who have since returned to the country, after three Australian passengers and a crew member tested positive for coronavirus.

 

