News

Cornish stamps her mark in the aviation industry

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 7, 2021 12:02 pm
[Source: Fiji Airways]

Women continue to stamp their mark in many fields that are often dominated by men, including the aviation industry.

Captain Seini Koroitamana Cornish who is blazing the track for women in the aviation industry and has risen through the ranks.

Captain Cornish is the first Fijian woman to captain Fiji Airways’ big wide-bodied A330 and A350 jets.

“I have had a lot of experiences in the past 16 years. Some days don’t think you will get there. I was never an exceptional student so everything I achieved is through hard work and consistency”.


[Source: Fiji Airways]

Captain Cornish has been a pilot at Fiji Airways for 16 years, and a mother for almost 13 years.

Her husband is also a senior captain for Fiji Airways.


[Source: Fiji Airways]

Breaking the glass ceiling in the aviation industry, Captain Cornish says the support from men in the field has been overwhelming throughout her journey.

Sher started in 2005 as a Second Officer on the Boeing 747-400 aircraft.

Over the years, she has progressed to a First Officer on the Boeing 737, 767, and Airbus A330.


[Source: Fiji Airways]

