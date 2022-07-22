Cops can now grow beard, wear turban

The Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, has overturned a previous policy within the Fiji Police Force that forbade the growing of beards and wearing of turbans.

In an interview with the media yesterday, Qiliho says the previous stance only allowed Muslims to grow a beard.

He says now that we are a multi-cultural and multi-religious country, and that stance would only encourage Islamaphobia if we are not careful.

Qiliho says he threw out that stance in 2016 and has implemented new instructions that are in effect.

“Police officers need to be aware that they can grow beards when they are in covert operations – that is allowed with the new instruction that we’ve put in. We have traditions and cultures for the Itaukei—the 100-night period, for our Hindu brothers, there’s a 16-day period, and for our Muslim and Sikh brothers. So, that reflects our multicultural and multi-religious organization. “

Qiliho also confirms that the new instructions also allow Sikhs to wear their turbans.