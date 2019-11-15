Copra industry back on track

The Copra industry is starting to pick up its pace this year following the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

Chair Raj Sharma says they began to make a profit in December last year following three years of losses.

Sharma says as of December last year, the Copra Millers made a profit of $50,000

“Our prime price of in 2018 or 18 is $1700 US dollar metric tonne which reduces to 666 so it has reduced by 2/3rd last year and now it has gradually gone up to 900 or so, we were able to sustain our self and also we must acknowledge the subsidy that government provided to buy the dry copra from the farmers and the nuts which is equally subsidized by government so in copra it takes time after Cyclone Winston.”

Sharma adds they are working on diversifying its by-products which include crude oil, virgin oil, and other products.

He says they hope to supply processed coconut oil for cooking use by next month.

The government has allocated $700,000 as an initiative for the farmers to plant more coconuts.