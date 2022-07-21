Copra farmers receive dryers

[File Photo]

Six copra farmers in Vanua Levu have been assisted by Fiji Coconut Millers through the provision of copra dryers.

Fiji Coconut Millers General Manager, John Prasad says each of the six farmers receives an $8,000 dryer, with 10% paid by the farmer and 90% paid by the company.

Prasad says this was done with the aim of having the farmers dry their raw materials from their farms before supplying it to the mill.

“Currently, what we are doing, we are collecting raw copra from the farm and drying at our premises at the factory. So, we would like to give farmers that role, to dry their copra on their own, less burden on our factory dryer and they can improve on the quality and fetch in the Grade 1 price.”

The six copra farmers are all from the Cakaudrove Province, where copra farming is prominent.

The Fiji Coconut Millers is currently buying copra at $1,200 per tonne.