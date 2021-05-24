Home

News

COP26 should be a turning point for leaders: Edgar

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 18, 2021 6:55 am
George Edgar [Source: Fijian Government]

The British High Commissioner to Fiji is hoping that COP26 will be a turning point in which the world’s governments and leaders start taking climate change seriously.

George Edgar says as the presidency of the 26th Conference of Parties, there is an urgent need to do away with rhetoric and speeches and focus on action.

“There’s been a growing realization over the last years both in the context of climate change by reducing gas emissions and in the context of protecting ourselves against the impacts of climate change which is something that Fiji is very well aware of, with rising sea levels, cyclones over the last years and so on.”

Article continues after advertisement

The British High Commissioner joined the Minister responsible for climate change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum for a mangrove planting initiative organized by the youth of Namoli Village in Lautoka.

While officiating at the mangrove planting initiative, Sayed-Khaiyum says addressing climate change is not about having conferences.

“It’s about very practical everyday issues that face us. The sea levels are rising and we have already identified about 40 villages that need to move to higher ground, we’ve already moved six villages to higher ground.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fiji is focusing on adaptation as climate change continues to threaten the livelihood of many Fijians.

Fiji is hoping to see more commitment from developed countries and world leaders at the COP26 in Glasgow next month.

