COP26 reaches consensus on key actions

The United Nations Convention on Climate Change says after six years of active negotiations, pending items that prevented the full implementation of the Paris Agreement on carbon markets and transparency have finally been approved.

In a statement following the 26th Conference of Parties in Glasgow, Scotland the UNFCCC states the package adopted today is a global compromise that reflects a delicate balance between the interests and aspirations of nearly 200 Parties.

It says countries have established a work programme to define the global goal on adaptation, which will identify collective needs and solutions to the climate crisis already affecting many countries.

Article continues after advertisement

The statement goes on to say that Finance was extensively discussed throughout the session and there was consensus in the need to continue increasing support to developing countries. The call to at least double finance for adaptation was welcomed by the Parties.

The duty to fulfill the pledge of providing 100 billion dollars annually from developed to developing countries was also reaffirmed. And a process to define the new global goal on finance was launched.

On mitigation, the persistent gap in emissions has been clearly identified and Parties collectively agreed to work to reduce that gap and to ensure that the world continues to advance during the present decade so that the rise in the average temperature is limited to 1.5 degrees.

A key outcome is the conclusion of the so-called Paris rulebook making the Paris Agreement fully operational. This will give certainty and predictability to both market and non-market approaches in support of mitigation as well as adaptation.

The UK President of COP26, Alok Sharma says while we have kept 1.5 degrees alive, its pulse is weak and it will only survive if we keep our promises and translate commitments into rapid action.