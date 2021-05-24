Home

COP26 President makes urgent call

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 13, 2021 4:30 pm

President of COP26, Alok Sharma, is making a strong stand and calling on leaders in every developed country to be realistic with their approach in the fight against climate change.

Sharma stresses that COP26 is not just a photo session or a talking show, but a forum where top leaders put the world on track to deliver on climate action and adequate climate financing.

He adds this is the time for global leaders to honour their promise to the world, which was made in Paris six years ago.

[President of COP26, Alok Sharma]

“My message to Leaders in every donor nation is clear, please step forward now in these few days before COP26. Because that promised $100 billion is vital to the success of the Summit. We simply must deliver.”

Young climate advocate, Greta Thunberg is calling on leaders who will convene in Glasgow next month to have a meaningful and result-driven climate dialogue.

“I think, as it is now, we are so far behind of what will be needed, far away from anything to be in line with the Paris Agreement. What I would consider being a success will be honest that we highlight the gap between what we are saying and what we are doing.”

She says leaders need to be honest with their advocacy as it will create a sense of urgency and raise awareness.

