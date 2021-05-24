COP26 must produce change: PM 

Prime Minister Bainimarama Voreqe Bainimarama has made a call that COP26 must produce a dramatic change in global climate ambitions.

Speaking at a High-Level Climate Dialogue, Bainimarama adds that the ambitions will set clear pathways for rapid emission-peak, preferably by 2025; the only realistic chance to achieve net-zero global emissions by 2050.

Bainimarama joined Pacific Island Leaders and the United Kingdom at a High-Level Climate Dialogue to discuss the priorities ahead of COP26 to be held in Glasgow in November this year.

The meeting led by the Secretary of State and COP26 President, Alok Sharma provided an opportunity to update Pacific Leaders on the progress of key issues, and hearing firsthand from leaders, their priorities in the build-up to COP26 – which is expected to deliver progressive outcomes for a sustainable future.

Bainimarama joined the leaders in calling for collective and urgent action to confront climate change.

“Fiji does not ask any nation to do what we are unwilling to do and we are committing to net-zero decarbonization from multiple sectors including shipping, agriculture, blue carbon, electric mobility, and waste management.”

Bainimarama reiterated that access to sufficient and affordable climate finance continues to lag far behind the needs of Pacific Small Island Development States.

“COP26 must not only expedite this commitment, but it should also establish a clear pathway to setting a new quantified goal on climate finance for 2025 and beyond.”

The Prime Minister also touched on the commitments made at the recent Biden Summit if fulfilled, which will help reduce the gap between current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and a 1.5-degree pathway by approximately 14%.

“But that is not enough. High-emitting countries, particularly from the G20, must commit to greater decarbonization targets now. Only 40% of countries that are party to the Paris Agreement have submitted their updated NDCs, and the rest continue to kick the can down the road with vague promises and empty commitments.”

Prime Minister Bainimarama commended the work of the COP26 Presidency in establishing the Santiago Network and hoped that it can address substantive financing issues.

Reaffirming Fiji’s support, Prime Minister Bainimarama says that with less than 4 months remaining until COP26, Fiji looks to the UK COP26 Presidency with great optimism.

Leaders from across the Pacific including Fiji, Niue, Samoa, Cook Islands, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Republic of Marshall Islands, Tonga, and Tuvalu participated in this Pacific-UK High-Level Climate Dialogue.

The event also recognized the important role that Pacific Island Countries (PICs) have in delivering progressive climate action for COP26.