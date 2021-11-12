Home

News

COP26 goes into overtime

CNN
November 13, 2021 6:55 am
[Source: Google]

There were still stark divisions on key issues at the COP26 climate summit on Friday night, as talks went into overtime and appeared likely to go well into the weekend.

Around 6 p.m. local time, David Waskow, the international climate director at the World Resources Institute (WRI), said in a briefing that he expected “the next iteration” of the agreement text to come out in the next 12 to 24 hours. But it might not be the final version.

A source familiar with the talks told CNN that it was almost certain another draft agreement would come before a final one and possible even a fourth draft would be required before any official deal. The source suggested that could take talks into Sunday.

Article continues after advertisement

Negotiators have been in talks for 12 days, including some heated sessions this week over everything from language around fossil fuels, the rules of carbon markets and who should pay for the impacts of the climate crisis.

All 197 parties in attendance will need to agree on each and every word of the final agreement, so further watering down of the current draft, which was published early Friday, is entirely possible.

A group of climate analysts attending the summit noted in a briefing email that “battles over loss & damage, carbon markets and finance” were flaring.

COP conferences typically run over time, but there had been an expectation that a full agreement could be reached Friday night or early Saturday. Sharma had optimistically said all week he hoped for a deal by 6 p.m. Friday.

There is a clear split between developed and developing nations around whether a new “loss and damage” fund should be established through which wealthy countries would pay liability to developing countries for the impacts of the crisis on their countries.

Developing nations believe wealthy countries are historically more responsible for the climate crisis, but the impacts are disproportionately felt in the developing world.

