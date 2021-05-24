COP26 climate agreement reached

Minister responsible for Climate Change General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they are deeply disappointed by the hypocrisy of language on coal going from “phase out” to “phase down” literally minutes before the close of COP26.

India and China asked for a crucial last minute-change to the agreement, calling for the “phase-down” not the “phase-out” of coal power

Sayed –Khaiyum says a few days ago, the Small Island Developing States were told that their submission for a dedicated financing mechanism loss and damage was last minute.

The Glasgow Climate Pact was agreed to a while ago.

All 197 parties of the United Nations have signed up, despite strong reservations and disappointment voiced by many.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says although this agreement is important, it is still not enough.

He adds that the COP26 outcome is a compromise, reflecting the interests, contradictions & state of political will in the world today.

The UN SG says that it’s now time to go into emergency mode as the climate battle is the fight of our lives & that fight must be won.