COP25 outcome disappointing: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the outcome of COP 25 in Madrid Spain is unfortunate given Fiji’s efforts to get world leaders to tackle climate change.

Speaking at the launch of the Disaster Risk Reduction Policy, Bainimarama said Fiji will not stop pushing for global action.

“The largest emitters have yet to summon the courage to act decisively on this issue. Many nations still needlessly stalled in cutting emissions, making 2020 the most important year ever for climate action. Throughout the year ahead, Fiji will be putting the pressure on every world leader – in government and business alike—to make the necessary cuts in emissions to spare our world from the worst of climate impacts.”

Carbon emitting nations fought ambitious cuts and argued over technicalities at COP25.

World leaders failed to establish a new funding mechanism for Loss and Damage, instead of agreeing to start a conversation about funding and creating a new expert group to advise on the issue.