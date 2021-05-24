COP needs to be an accessible space

The COP26 Presidency needs to ensure that people’s power that helps achieve changes is recognized.

Spokesperson for 350.org, Cansim Leylim has called on the presidency to ensure that COP is an accessible space.

Leylim says this year’s COP has been most exclusive.

“The vaccine, visa regulations and the pandemic itself has made it super difficult for global south representatives to be here to voice their demands.”

She adds it’s not just about who is unable to attend but also about what is not being said.

Leylim says right now there are a lot of pledges, but they want to see actions.