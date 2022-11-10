COP hears that Australia is a ‘breath of fresh air’

[Photo: Supplied]

Australia’s change of tune in the fight against climate change in the Pacific has been dubbed as a ‘breath of fresh air’ by United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.

The previous theatrics of Australia is nowhere to be seen at COP 27 underway in Egypt.

Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy has met with 10 Pacific leaders, ministers, heads of regional organisations and other representatives this week.

While Fiji may not be present to lead the fight of the islands as in the past COPs, Australia’s newfound approach is being welcomed at all levels.

Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Henry Puna says Australia is taking a new refreshed approach to its relationship with the Pacific, and it’s reinforcing that, not just with words, but also with some real solid action.

Glasgow COP26 President and UK Conservative MP, Alok Sharma, also praised Australia at a Blue Pacific event hosted by the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

He says we now have in Australia, a government that is back on the front line of the fight against climate change.

Australia and the Pacific are preparing to bid to co-host COP31 in 2026.

Conroy announced measures to strengthen climate resilience in the region and raise the profile of Pacific voices”.

He says through this package, Pacific climate negotiators are being supported to build their skills and be better resourced to enhance their ability to engage effectively, and Pacific women are being empowered to take part in international climate negotiations.

Conroy says the Pacific Islands Forum has declared that climate change is the number one security threat to Pacific countries and the new Australian Government as a member of the Pacific family is taking the challenge seriously.