News

COP has been a catalyst for Glasgow: Slater

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 3, 2021 4:05 pm
[Source: Supplied]

The 26th Conference of Parties in Glasgow, Scotland has been a catalyst in informing people about climate change and its impacts on their livelihood.

Glasgow City Council’s Head of Sustainability, Intvu Slater, says as the host city, they have learnt a lot about the climate crisis such as becoming more resilient and more carbon neutral.

Slater adds that it has also created conversation which brought people together to raise concerns and demand for more active engagement.

“In Glasgow, we have set some very clear targets. We need to be net-zero carbon by 2030 which position us ahead of the Scottish Government and also ahead of the UK government on what we want to achieve. I think for future cities that want to do this, they have to think about how they’ll do that with the citizen. It has to be with them if it’s going to be for them.”

The Head of Sustainability says they have noticed more rainfall in recent times.

