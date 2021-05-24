COP 26 will decide the fate of the world

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says selfishness and self-delusion are very much alive where climate is concerned.

Speaking ahead of the COP 26 meeting which begins in Glasgow, Scotland tomorrow, Bainimarama says these two mentalities will destroy the planet if we do not act firmly.

He stresses the existence of Pacific nations will not be up for negotiation.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says they are in Glasgow to remind the leaders of the generational toll that will be paid with every notch in global temperature rise.

Bainimarama says this COP bears importance for every Fijian for generations to come as the meeting will decide the fate of the world.

He stresses this is not hyperbole.

The Prime Minister says the world’s action or inaction in Glasgow will determine whether nations limit the terrible impacts of climate change or unleash catastrophe on the planet.

He says the rising seas have forced Fiji to relocate six communities and over 40 more than must be moved.

He adds whether it is drenching rains, long periods of drought, or the loss of our reefs, Fiji doesn’t just see the worst of climate change, we live it.

The Prime Minister adds says they are in Glasgow to demand an end to the climate-fuelled ecocide that is pushing millions of species towards extinction.

He stresses they are fighting for the children of Fiji, Tuvalu, Kiribati, and children all around the world so they do not suffer any further for the shortsightedness.