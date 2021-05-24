Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|
Full Coverage

News

COP 26 will decide the fate of the world

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 31, 2021 9:47 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.[Source: Fijian Government]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says selfishness and self-delusion are very much alive where climate is concerned.

Speaking ahead of the COP 26 meeting which begins in Glasgow, Scotland tomorrow, Bainimarama says these two mentalities will destroy the planet if we do not act firmly.

He stresses the existence of Pacific nations will not be up for negotiation.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says they are in Glasgow to remind the leaders of the generational toll that will be paid with every notch in global temperature rise.

Bainimarama says this COP bears importance for every Fijian for generations to come as the meeting will decide the fate of the world.

He stresses this is not hyperbole.

The Prime Minister says the world’s action or inaction in Glasgow will determine whether nations limit the terrible impacts of climate change or unleash catastrophe on the planet.

He says the rising seas have forced Fiji to relocate six communities and over 40 more than must be moved.

He adds whether it is drenching rains, long periods of drought, or the loss of our reefs, Fiji doesn’t just see the worst of climate change, we live it.

The Prime Minister adds says they are in Glasgow to demand an end to the climate-fuelled ecocide that is pushing millions of species towards extinction.

He stresses they are fighting for the children of Fiji, Tuvalu, Kiribati, and children all around the world so they do not suffer any further for the shortsightedness.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.