Coordination is imperative in mobilizing ocean climate action

Fiji’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations has emphasized the need for strong leadership and coordination from respective bodies such as the Friends of the Ocean.

Doctor Satyendra Prasad says this is critical in mobilizing ocean-climate action at all levels for increased climate ambition at COP26.

He adds this will also ensure that the oceans are recognized within the UNFCCC processes.

Prasad delivered a keynote address at a side event in Glasgow highlighting the importance of activities carried out at the domestic, regional and international platform within the ocean-climate nexus.

He adds these activities are critical to fitting together the fragmented puzzle pieces which encapsulate ocean action.

Ambassador Prasad highlighted Fiji’s progress within the ocean space through the National Ocean Policy and its function as a legislative proxy.

The event was organized in partnership with RARE, Fiji, Ocean Conservancy, and the IPBC.