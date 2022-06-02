Cook Islands opens its High Commission

The Cook Islands opened its new diplomatic mission in Suva tonight in an effort to advance its shared aspirations with Fiji.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, together with other Pacific Island country leaders, including the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Secretary General Henry Puna, were at the new commission.

Puna says that this development marks a new era for Pacific diplomacy as island leaders rally behind one another to counter the growing interests in the region.

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown says strengthening people-to-people connections is the way forward for the Pacific.

Brown adds that Fiji is the heart of Pacific regionalism and establishing a mission here will provide a win-win situation for the people of Fiji and the Cook Islands.

“Our ties celebrate common history, culture, kinship, trade, politics, and our shared stewardship of our great ‘temoa nanui pokiva’. The ties that bind our two countries and peoples have and will always stand the test of time. “

Developments like these cement the bond that the Pacific Islands need to have in order to take advantage of the growing interest in the region and share in the opportunities that it offers.