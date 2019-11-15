Convincing parents is a challenge: Liloma

Convincing parents to have their children with disabilities provided with appropriate wheelchairs is a challenge for the Frank Hilton Organisation.

Organisation Wheelchair technician Jope Liloma says some parents thought that supplying a wheelchair for children is a one day work however this is not the case.

He says it takes days to fit a child with disabilities to fit an appropriate wheelchair that suits his or her condition.

“When a child is referred to Frank Hilton Organisation, it takes one to three weeks to get a child to an appropriate wheelchair. After a child is been given goes through the procedure that we have, the eight steps that we follow, once a child has a wheelchair, fittings take around 3 to four fittings before the exact wheelchair is given to a child.”

Liloma says fitting a child to a suitable wheelchair is crucial as it will help their posture which helps in their everyday living.

The Frank Hilton Organisation through its Mobility Device Service programme has asses 130 children and fitted 120 children with proper wheelchairs in accordance with the World Health Organisation guidelines.