Convention will benefit students: Seruvatu

The ratification of the 2011 Asia Pacific Convention on the recognition of higher education qualification will give local students access to greater studies.

This was stated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Senior Officer Qeleni Seruvatu while presenting to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Seruvatu says the ratification of the convention by the Fijian government will provide more opportunities for our graduates.

“It allows Fiji’s High Education Graduates and international graduate’s access to greater studies and work opportunities across the Asia Pacific Region.”

Seruvatu says this will also increase the demand of our graduate internationally.