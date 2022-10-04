Convention provides comprehensive framework: Raj

The Convention on Cybercrime is the sole legally binding international multilateral treaty that addresses internet and computer-related crime such as infringements of copyright, computer-related fraud, child pornography, and violations of network security.

This has been highlighted by the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission while making submissions to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on the Convention on Cybercrime.

Commission Director, Ashwin Raj says the Convention provides the most comprehensive framework for the development of national legislation and safeguards against cybercrime

“It provides the most comprehensive framework for the development of national legislation and safeguards against cybercrime including increased cooperation between private entities with criminal justice authorities of contracting State Parties.”



Ashwin Raj [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Raj says they have received cybercrime complaints about the non-consensual distribution of intimate images, hacking, identity theft, and online scams on Instagram.

The HRADC has recommended that Fiji ratify the Convention on Cybercrime or the Budapest Convention to ensure compliance with normative instruments.