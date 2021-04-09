Conua District School venture to greater heights

Conua District School Committee in Sigatoka has proven that they do not wait for the government to assist in the effective implementation of various projects at the school.

Head Teacher, Asivurusi Toviri says considering the current economic situation posed by COVID-19, the school takes matters into their own hands with great support from the community and various corporate bodies such as the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort.

The school which is situated about 10 kilometres from Sigatoka Town is equipped with modern facilities, showing how the people of Conua value education.

Toviri adds the school, as well as community members, are working towards building additional teachers’ quarters as they are in dire need to accommodate those who educate the increasing number of students.

“We also find out that most of the children who were going to the primary schools in Sigatoka town, they’re now coming to our school and the number has been increasing.”

School Chair, Ratu Naisa Vosailagi says they have organized a reunion and fundraising next week, aimed at generating sufficient funds for further infrastructure development within the school.

“We have organized a bazaar and reunion next week. Funds raised will assist the committee to construct extra teacher’s quarters. The support from the wider community, corporate bodies, and the Ministry has been overwhelming.”

170 pupils are enrolled at the school this year.