Contribution of women is immeasurable: Dr Mangubhai

Marking International Women’s Day at the State House this morning, Dr Sanjeeta Mangubhai said the contribution of women to society is immeasurable and should be commended.

As a top marine ecologist for 18 years, Dr Mangubhai noted the role of i-Taukei women in the maritime sector is enormous and should be supported every day.

Dr Mangubhai says the leading role of women in the Fisheries sector is no exception.

“The contribution that women make to Fisheries in Fiji. Just last week we had a journal article and an International Journal got published highlights this vital contribution that Itaukei women make to our Fisheries sector and how important they are as they contribute to our food security and our income.”

President Major Gen. Ret’d, Jioji Konrote, says despite violence, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, women continue working and saving lives.

“I don’t want to give the impression that women are just victims. They have also able to lead the COVID19 response to save lives, empower the community as community leaders, medical professionals, humanitarian workers, development specialists and caregivers. These ensure that all voices are heard and all experiences understood.”

International Women’s Day 2021 – themed “Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world” is being celebrated around the country today.