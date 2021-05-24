Contribution increase reflected in members balance

The Fiji National Provident Fund has noticed a change in member balances this year after the contribution rate was increased to 12 percent.

FNPF’s compulsory contribution rate was reduced from 18 percent to 10 percent in April last year to cushion the impact of COVID-19.

FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says the increment is part of the government’s effort to gradually restore the compulsory contribution rate.

“It is a gradual change. Given Government’s intent that will go back to normal once things change. I think by the end of December, the intention is to go back to 18 but depends on the environment. If everything, normalize then back to 18 won’t be an issue. We seeing the changes in the numbers that we are having in terms of members’ balance.”

Vodonaivalu says employers must ensure they comply with the new rate as the restoration of contribution rates is essential in rebuilding members’ balance.