Contractors breaching agreements an issue for FRA

Contractors breaching agreements is an issue the Fiji Roads Authority has to deal with repeatedly in recent years.

The FRA says these contractors were hired to build or rehabilitate roads but failed to deliver on certain aspects of the job.

Chief Executive, Jonathan Moore says the Authority has had to impose fines or issue re-work orders to get contractors to comply.

“They’ve got to go and do some rework somewhere or they’ve been penalized and charged money to go and get it repeated. It comes to all contractors. It’s not and it’s not something that will ever go away. If contractors make mistakes, then they have to be rectified by the contractor. And they have to pay for it”.

Moore does acknowledge that contract breaches have dropped recently, but that’s only because FRA is keeping a close eye on the work being carried out.

“Well, we work very closely with our contractors. We work as a team. We work. We’ve got some very experienced people here know, I think the most the people who know most about roads in Fiji probably working for us right now. So they’re out there with the contractors and they’re working very closely with them to advise them and direct them in what they need to do”.

The Authority is carrying out urgent repairs in the greater Suva area.