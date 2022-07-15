Contract breaches will not be tolerated: Conroy

Australia's Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy

The new Australian Government maintains it will not tolerate workers from Fiji and other Pacific countries who breach their contract conditions under the Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme and the Seasonal Workers Program.

This came to light after the Employment Ministry in Fiji received a few reports of absconding, involving a few Fijians who are serving their tenure in Australia.

Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy says there will be no mercy on seasonal workers caught absconding, as the Australian government is putting together policies to deal with those who get involved in extra-marital affairs while serving their tenure.

“We’ve committed to a couple of things. First, we should make it very clear that if workers break their visa conditions they are at risk for being deported back into their home countries. So that’s very important to say when people abscond.”

On the other hand, Conroy says the PALM Scheme will only work well if workers are not exploited.

“I come from a Trade Union background, I represent the Australian Labour Party, we are the party of workers, and we are opposed to the exploitation of workers and should stop.”

The Employment Ministry is currently investigating these absconders, before determining the next course of action.

At least 5,400 Fijians are in Australia and New Zealand, working under the SWP and PALM scheme.