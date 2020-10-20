Continue to be supportive: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says seeing students able to study, attend classes, and be with their friends during this difficult period is an indication that the future remains bright.

While opening a new classroom block at Nadi Muslim Primary today, Bainimarama stresses that no matter how tough times will get from the pandemic, they will always be supportive of student’s education.

“I see the potential of a united Fiji in the eyes of every one of our students. Together, they are bettering themselves and their nation through education.”

The Prime Minister also urged Fijians to be supportive during this difficult period.

“When Fijians stand united, when we support one another, we are at our very best. Despite our differences, we all sing the same anthem, we all wave the same flag, and we all want the same great things for our country. Together, there is nothing we cannot achieve.”

Bainimarama has also commended Nadi Muslim Primary for the development of the three-storey classroom through the School’s Management and the Fiji Muslim League.

He says Fiji is one of the few countries in the world where a new school building can be safely opened for its students.

The cost of the classroom was more than a million dollars.