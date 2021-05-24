Continue practicing safe hygiene: Kumar

The 93rd TISI Sangam Convention officially began in Lautoka this morning following a lapse of two years due to the pandemic.

Speaking at Churchill Park this morning, Minister for Industrial Relations and Employment, Parveen Kumar says this is the first full annual convention since 2020, with open participation, which includes some members and guests from overseas as well.

Kumar says while borders have opened and Fiji begins to move away from medical mandates to personal responsibility, everyone must continue to practice safe hygiene protocols to stop or reduce the spread of this unforgiving virus.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister has also encouraged those yet to be vaccinated to get their jab.

Kumar adds the convention celebrates the unique culture, customs, language and colours of South India in Fiji.

He says the convention is extended beyond speeches and meetings to dance auditoriums, cultural programs and of course the passion on and off the sporting competitions.