TC ANA
Contract clause states Ahluwalia is no more VC

FBC News News Team [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 5, 2021 11:05 am
The University of the South Pacific Council is expected to discuss the clauses in the contract of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia. [File Photo]

The University of the South Pacific Council is expected to discuss the clauses in the contract of Vice-Chancellor, Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

Professor Ahluwalia has not been allowed to enter the virtual USP Council meeting that’s currently underway.

Speaking to FBC News from Brisbane Australia, Pal says he is not aware why he has been blocked from the meeting but says he is not surprised at the move.

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News has seen a copy of his work contract, and on Page 2, clause 4(g) of his contract, it states that he will be required to perform his duties and responsibilities at the University’s Laucala Campus, at the University’s other campuses and offices, and elsewhere as maybe reasonably required.

Under his work permit, as in his contract, this offer of appointment is also subject to him obtaining and maintaining a permit to reside and work in Fiji and the University similarly obtaining its permit to employ him.

It goes on to say that should his work permit be declined or cancelled for any reason, his appointment will be terminated immediately without notice or payment in lieu.

